Hilton Head businesses preparing for busy holiday weekend

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island is packed for the long holiday weekend and some businesses say they are ready for the crowds.

Some businesses said they are ready and waiting for when beachgoers need a break from the sand.

“If it is anything like what has been going on in the past, we’re going to be extremely busy. The beach is crowded all the way up and down the beach, all the beach bars are doing a great business. It’s just a wonderful time to be out here,” Pool Bar Jim’s president, Jim Lisenby said.

The crowds have been there all summer, but Lisenby says he’s been getting ready for this particular weekend for a while.

“We know this is coming so we started prepping over three weeks ago. One of our most popular drinks, the lava flow, we have 35 gallons already made up ready of the purée that we use that in,” he said.

While many businesses are struggling with this labor shortage, that does not appear to be the case for Lisenby. He said he has got at least five bartenders working all weekend to keep up with the high demand.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

