Leopold’s holds annual ‘I Pledge for Ice Cream’ campaign

Youngsters lined up Thursday to get a free scoop of ice cream.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Youngsters lined up Thursday to get a free scoop of ice cream.

This is the first day of Leopolds “I Pledge for Ice Cream” campaign.

It’s in coordination with Independence Day and National Ice Cream Month. Any child 12 and under can get a free scoop of ice cream by going to the Broughton Street shop and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

“It’s our 11th year of “I Pledge.” Any child 12 and under that can recite the pledge of allegiance from memory gets a free ice cream cone. We’re so excited about that because it’s just great for the kids,” said owner Stratton Leopold. “It represents us. Our whole flag is representation of all of us and that’s why we never let it touch the ground.”

The next one is on July 7.

