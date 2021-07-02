Liberty County EMA preparing ahead of any potential impact from Elsa

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With the Fourth of July weekend ahead, Liberty County Emergency Management is hoping everyone stays safe but also takes a few minutes to prepare for hurricane season.

Liberty County EMA started Friday morning with a weather brief with the National Weather Service office in Charleston, S.C. Elsa, now a Category 1 hurricane, was part of the discussion as local EMA’s get ready for any potential impacts.

Liberty County’s EMA director says it all depends on the storm’s track, but the preparation will go into the weekend.

“We will be monitoring the National Hurricane Center, sending out updates as they become available to us, and then notifying our elected officials,” Liberty Co. EMA Director Robert Dodd said.

Dodd says county vehicles are also getting ready to hit the roads, if needed.

“We went ahead and told them to fuel up the vehicle for the weekend,” he said.

Storm drains are also being checked.

“Making sure all that stuff can handle the rain as it comes in,” Dodd said.

Dodd asks residents to not wait last minute to prepare for this season’s storms. He says make sure you go through your disaster kit now.

“If you had to add something to it or take away something, make sure that stuff is up to date. Make sure you have the flashlights, the batteries, some water,” Dodd said.

The county’s emergency management also posts updates and safety tips on their Facebook page.

