Pooler kicks off Sunset Shopping Series

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday Pooler kicked off it’s Sunset Shopping Series.

It’s a way to give local businesses an extra boost. On the first Thursday of each month, 10 to 12 vendors and three to four food trucks will pull up next to the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce ready to serve.

Along with food and shopping they’ll also hold a raffle where you can win prizes.

“We want the community to come out, you know everyone has been cooped up for so long and the world is opening back up and that’s what its about,” said Tameka Moultrie, Director of Member Partnerships.

“I think it brings public awareness to what the Chamber is doing that we’re providing these events whether big or small,” said Pam Southard, Executive Director of Pooler Chamber of Commerce.

The next Sunset Shopping Series is this the first Thursday in August. It is free to attend.

