Savannah Police are investigating shooting that seriously injured a man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after an adult male showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound Friday afternoon.

They say the victim’s injuries are serious. Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Police believe the shooting happened somewhere in the area around Rogers Street or Damon Street. This information is based of their preliminary investigation.

