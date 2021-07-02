Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police are investigating shooting that seriously injured a man

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after an adult male showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound Friday afternoon.

They say the victim’s injuries are serious. Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Police believe the shooting happened somewhere in the area around Rogers Street or Damon Street. This information is based of their preliminary investigation.

Stick with WTOC as we update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fleming,19, faces several counts of Criminal Trespass in Screven County alone.
Salesman arrested after trespassing, complaints filed by Screven Co. residents
Terri Lynn Taylor
Over 100 dead animals found at Bacon Co. woman’s property
Savannah Police open homicide investigation after man attacked on Victory Drive
City of Savannah drone view
Savannah Police will close River Street on Sunday before fireworks show
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean

Latest News

Downtown Savannah businesses are feeling the impact of crowds returning after no Fourth of July...
Downtown businesses feeling impact of returning crowds for holiday weekend
For the first time since the pandemic began, Chatham County Superior Court judges will preside...
Chatham Superior Court to begin scheduling two jury trials a week
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office trying to identify woman seen taking items from non-profit
As COVID-related capacity restrictions continue to ease, wedding bookings for venues and...
Savannah wedding venues booking up spaces fast through at least the next year