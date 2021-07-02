Savannah wedding venues booked up through at least the next year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As COVID-related capacity restrictions continue to ease, wedding bookings for venues and vendors are picking up.

In Savannah, popular spots to say “I do” are filling up their calendars through next year already and even into 2023.

Peak wedding times in Savannah are typically in the spring and fall. But with so many couples having to put their weddings on hold through the pandemic, venues and vendors are starting to see a surge in bookings for less traditional times.

“We have a wedding actually this weekend, and this is a first for me. I’ve been here about two and a half years, and usually we don’t have weddings in the summertime,” said Jessica Wilkes-Berry, Wedding Manager at Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum.

Wilkes-Berry says being an outdoor venue, many couples don’t want to battle the Savannah summer heat.

But with calendar space filling up, clients are willing to be more flexible. That’s also the case for indoor spaces like the ones offered at the Alida Hotel.

“I think people are willing to do kind of whatever. So we’ve seen a lot of brunch weddings, a lot of week day weddings, a lot of willing to shift things just to get married,” said Ellie Tumlinson, Director of Catering at the Alida Hotel.

Tumlinson says her advice to couples still looking at booking venues, is do it sooner than later. The Alida along with other venues WTOC spoke to Friday say they’re already booking weddings for 2023.

The same goes for vendors like caterers.

“I would say that this year, this has been the busiest summer that we’ve had since we opened the business,” said Chef Mark Scomo, Savannah Event Catering.

Chef Mark Scomo opened Savannah Event Catering eleven years ago, and says they’ve actually had to beef up their support staff to help cater to as many as five weddings a weekend.

“With everybody pushing over from 2020, and then people who had been waiting, trying to get their wedding in this year with venues being full already.”

So it seems no date, holiday weekend or week day, is off the table at least for the foreseeable future when it comes to scheduling the special day.

