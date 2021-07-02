Sky Cams
Showers & storms move in this afternoon

First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good Friday morning! It’s muggy and warm with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We’ll remain mostly dry this morning with temperatures warming into the lower 80s already by the mid-morning. We’re watching a cold front approach from the northwest that will move into our area this afternoon and evening.

Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will make it into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will accompany the front as it slides south throughout the afternoon and evening. Plan on showers during our evening commute and if you have dinner plans. Severe weather is not expected but heavy rain is likely with 1 to 2 inches possible. Showers begin to clear from north to south during the late evening.

Friday Tybee Tides: 1.0′ 9:14AM I 7.1′ 3:24PM I 1.9′ 9:50PM

Showers linger into our Saturday, especially south of I-16 and near the Altamaha River. Temperatures will make it into the mid to upper 80s, with some spotty rain around during the evening. The Fourth of July is trending drier, but it won’t be completely dry for the entire day. Sunday will also be warmer with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. Most firework plans should be good to go Sunday night! Monday and Tuesday will be drier with highs in the mid to upper 80s. During the middle of the week, we will be watching Tropical Storm Elsa and its potential impacts.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Elsa continues to quickly track to the west-northwest at 28 miles per hour and max sustained wind at 60 miles per hour. Elsa will move over the Windward and Leeward Island before impacting Hispaniola this weekend. South Florida could experience heavy rain, storm surge and tropical storm-force wind early next week. Our direct impacts are still unclear, but we could see an increase in moisture during the middle of this coming work week.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

