Wine, Women and Shoes gets underway to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the biggest fundraisers benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, and it’s back and bigger than ever.

Wine, Women and Shoes got underway Thursday night.

Like so many other celebrations, organizers had to cancel last year’s event due to the pandemic. This year they set a goal of raising more than $200,000.

It was a sold out event and had everything from an auction to contests.

“This is a crazy night, we have 58 different wines paired with 14 restaurants, we’re giving away a key to the closet all to raise funds for what is probably the best charity in the upstate,” said Bill Sorochak, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House.

At last check they were still counting the amount of money raised. We’ll let you know if they reached their goal.

