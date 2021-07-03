Dry Fourth of July ahead of potential impacts from Elsa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Muggy, warm weather extends into our Saturday evening.

Isolated downpours continue to drift over a few communities through the early evening, but we will continue to progressively dry out through the evening. That of course, is good news for people looking to enjoy cooking outside or watching fireworks tonight! Temperatures dip under 80 degrees after sunset accompanied by a light easterly breeze.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 1.2′ 10:55AM I 7.6′ 5:00PM I 1.8′ 11:38PM

Our Fourth of July starts out with inland temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s for just about everyone else. Even though we will see some clouds throughout the day, most of us will remain dry! Temperatures warm up closer to average for this time of the year, with highs expected to top out near 90 degrees. Remember to remain hydrated and to wear sunscreen if you are hitting the beach or hanging outside! Temperatures will fall under 80 degrees after sunset, pretty nice weather for firework-viewing!

Monday will be another warm day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Most of us will remain dry, but a few downpours are possible over our southern communities during the afternoon.

We’ll see moisture begin to increase across the area on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning. Heavy rain will be the biggest threat within the storms.

Tropical Update:

TS Elsa maintains its strength, but will likely weaken over Cuba. Some strengthening is possible Tuesday over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Based on this track (still could change), Wednesday would be the wettest & breeziest for the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry. pic.twitter.com/762xd2qUtM — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) July 3, 2021

Tropical storm Elsa is retaining its quick forward speed as it moves west-northwest toward Cuba with max sustained wind at 70 miles per hour. The Florida Keys and southern Florida Peninsula are seeing an increasing chance of expected storm surge, breezy conditions and heavy rain beginning Monday. Elsa will likely continue to the north near Florida Monday into Tuesday, before shifting on a northeast track late Tuesday into Wednesday.

An increased risk for rip currents is possible for the Georgia and South Carolina coastline during the middle of the week. Although there is still a great deal of uncertainty in this system’s track, we could see breezy conditions and pockets of heavy rain across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire as early as late Tuesday into Thursday morning. Based on current data, our wettest and windiest day would be Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates as we fine-tune the forecast!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

