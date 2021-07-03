Sky Cams
Health officials say best to avoid algae in SC lakes, rivers

Health officials say some algae blooms are formed by toxic organisms and those are more likely...
Health officials say some algae blooms are formed by toxic organisms and those are more likely to occur in the warmer waters during the summer.(KEYC News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials are warning swimmers and boaters to watch out for algae blooms on the state’s lakes and rivers.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control says the blooms aren’t unusual and many aren’t directly harmful to humans or animals.

But health officials say some algae blooms are formed by toxic organisms and those are more likely to occur in the warmer waters during the summer.

They say the dangerous algae blooms can’t be detected simply by sight and some form on lake bottoms or riverbeds, so they recommend avoiding all algae if possible.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

