Holiday weekend celebrations underway in Savannah

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In spite of scattered showers, Fourth of July Celebrations got off to a great start tonight in the Coastal Empire.

Pretty much all Friday people shared they are just happy to get out and celebrate together - something they weren’t able to do much of this time last year during the pandemic.

It was a day of singing, laughter, and reflection.

“After COVID, and being able to be outside and be with people and be with each other, I think we have been blessed,” said Gena Jones who is visiting Savannah.

“It means being together with family and friends and last year we were unable to do that because of being shut-in so much,” said Ann Rabon who is visiting Savannah.

Last year looked much different. Sisters like Gena and Ann are just glad they can gather in peace.

“Just being able to get out and breathe fresh air.”

“I like seeing all the people out. If it’s going to bring all the people out to Savannah out to River Street. I hope that’s what it does. I hope it brings more people out than usual and people have a good time,” said local musician Trevor Darden.

And for Gena and Ann, it did.

“It’s given us an opportunity and of course we’re gonna jump at it immediately.”

There are so many more celebrations to come all weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

