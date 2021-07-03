Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police investigating 2 separate shootings Friday night

Savannah Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night.
Savannah Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating two sperate shootings that occurred Friday night.

Savannah Police confirmed to WTOC that a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital, by private vehicle, around 10:30 p.m. Friday. SPD believes the shooting happened in the area of Hamilton Court. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD also confirmed that a second gunshot victim arrived at the hospital, by private vehicle, around 11:40 p.m. Police believe the shooting happened near Avery Street and Wilder Drive. The second victim has life threatening injuries.

Police say the shootings are not connected and are under investigation.

Stick with WTOC as we update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fleming,19, faces several counts of Criminal Trespass in Screven County alone.
Salesman arrested after trespassing, complaints filed by Screven Co. residents
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
A 10-year-old girl wounded in a shooting that killed three members of her family had the...
Wounded 10-year-old girl played dead after family shot and killed in Houston home
Terri Lynn Taylor
Over 100 dead animals found at Bacon Co. woman’s property
Former University of Georgia football coach Mark Richt tweeted Thursday he has been diagnosed...
Former UGA football coach Mark Richt reveals he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease

Latest News

In spite of scattered showers, Fourth of July Celebrations got off to a great start tonight in...
Holiday weekend celebrations underway in Savannah
Holiday weekend celebrations underway in Savannah
Holiday weekend celebrations underway in Savannah
Chatham Superior Court to begin scheduling two jury trials a week
Chatham Superior Court to begin scheduling two jury trials a week
Downtown businesses feeling impact of returning crowds for holiday weekend
Downtown businesses feeling impact of returning crowds for holiday weekend