Savannah Police investigating 2 separate shootings Friday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating two sperate shootings that occurred Friday night.

Savannah Police confirmed to WTOC that a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital, by private vehicle, around 10:30 p.m. Friday. SPD believes the shooting happened in the area of Hamilton Court. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD also confirmed that a second gunshot victim arrived at the hospital, by private vehicle, around 11:40 p.m. Police believe the shooting happened near Avery Street and Wilder Drive. The second victim has life threatening injuries.

Police say the shootings are not connected and are under investigation.

