What happened to 5 missing Lowcountry children? State agency provides few answers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly a year after five siblings were reported missing from the North Charleston area, the state’s Department of Social Services has not provided any new details on the case.

Rasheed Ali, Jr., 7; November Robinson, 10; Daniya Champagne, 12; Da’Nesha Champagne, 13; and Danasia Champagne 15, were all reported missing, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

That site, which provides information missing person cases and provides information nationwide to help reunited missing persons with their loved ones, does not provide additional details about circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

The organization’s site states they were last seen on Aug. 21.

North Charleston Police confirmed the five are siblings, but had few leads on their location. Police referred inquiries to SCDSS.

DSS did not provide any information, citing privacy rules.

For months, there has been no word on the children’s whereabouts. But that changed this week.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said this week investigators believe three of the five are still on the run and two are with relatives. All are believed to be outside the North Charleston area.

“We are told DSS is working with the jurisdictions in which the three may be to try to find them,” he said, adding that the North Charleston Police Department was no longer involved in the case.

It is not clear which three of the five are still on the run, but the NCMEC website states Daniya, Da’Nesha and Danasia Champagne may be in the Fort Worth, Texas, area.

The site still lists all five as currently missing.

DSS this week declined to provide any new information on the case at all.

Anyone who does have information in the case can call 911 or 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.