1 dead after race car crashes into crowd at Georgia track

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a man is dead and two people hurt after a car lost control at a Georgia racetrack and hit spectators.

Hart County deputies say the car crashed into a wall at the Hartwell Motor Speedway late Saturday, then went over the wall and through a chain link fence.

Authorities say Paul Ballinger was killed, while another man and a 9-year-old child were hurt.

Investigators say the driver of the race car was not injured.

Hartwell Motor Speedway posted a statement on its Facebook page asking for prayers for anyone involved in the wreck and thanking paramedics and other first responders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

