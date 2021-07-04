Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Bipartisan effort to preserve Carolinas US Revolution sites

FILE - Rep. Jim Clyburn represents parts of the S.C. Lowcountry.
FILE - Rep. Jim Clyburn represents parts of the S.C. Lowcountry.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s lone Democratic U.S. House member is joining with the other six Republican members to create a trail to help link and preserve Revolutionary War sites South Carolina and North Carolina.

South Carolina leaders have tried for more than a decade to create the trail which would begin near Charleston, wind into the Midlands and Upstate, into the North Carolina mountains and Piedmont, then back toward Wilmington.

Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn says it is important to preserve the sites and remember the critical role the Carolinas played in securing America’s independence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night.
Savannah Police investigating 2 separate shootings Friday night
In spite of scattered showers, Fourth of July Celebrations got off to a great start tonight in...
Holiday weekend celebrations underway in Savannah
Police lights
Savannah Police are investigating shooting that seriously injured a man
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
Multi-vehicle crash near Bull River Bridge causes traffic delays on Tybee Island
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean

Latest News

St. Simons Sound Incident response photo.
Swimmers warned about oil after Georgia ship spill
Man killed in shooting at Atlanta-area country club
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966 file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife,...
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 75 years of ‘full partnership’
1 dead after race car crashes into crowd at Georgia track