Firework sales are increasing in the days leading up to July Fourth

By Bria Bolden
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Phantom Fireworks says that fireworks are flying off the shelves ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend. They expect over 1,000 people to come through their doors and fill up their carts on both Saturday and Sunday.

Customers are in and out the door at Phantom Fireworks on Savannah’s Southside. Employees says foot traffic has continued to increase leading up the Fourth, as well as the amount of fireworks big and small filling up customer’s carts.

Manager Andrew Byrd says stock is going quickly and they’re expecting hundreds of more people to come see them this year compared to this time last year.

“It’s been steadily increasing every day. Hundreds and hundreds of more customers every day. Sales are just crazy. We’ve been trending upwards non-stop. Sales have just been getting higher and higher every single day and I don’t expect it to stop,” said Byrd.

Byrd expects they’ll be busy by the time they open this weekend until the doors close. They’re open Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

WTOC has previously reported on increasing firework sales in the Lowcountry.

