Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Hawks look to bright future after surprising playoff run

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots next to Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis...
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots next to Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the first half of Game 6 in the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - After a season that lasted far longer than anyone expected, the crowd rose to its feet to salute the home team. The Atlanta Hawks sure earned the cheers.

Making an improbable turnaround from what looked like another lost year, the Hawks earned a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, knocked off the top-seeded team in the East, and made it all the way to the conference finals.

The Cinderella run finally ended with a six-game loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. But the disappointing finish did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of a promising future.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night.
Savannah Police investigating 2 separate shootings Friday night
In spite of scattered showers, Fourth of July Celebrations got off to a great start tonight in...
Holiday weekend celebrations underway in Savannah
Police lights
Savannah Police are investigating shooting that seriously injured a man
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
Multi-vehicle crash near Bull River Bridge causes traffic delays on Tybee Island
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean

Latest News

Man killed in shooting at Atlanta-area country club
Former University of Georgia football coach Mark Richt tweeted Thursday he has been diagnosed...
Former UGA football coach Mark Richt reveals he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease
Savannah native Timothy O'Neal will play in the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic this week...
Savannah’s O’Neal wins The John Shippen, earns PGA Tour start
Brown standing proudly in front of the Oreca Le Mans Prototype Challenge car he works on.
Racing fuels passion for teams and drivers at Roebling Road Raceway