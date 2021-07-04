Hawks look to bright future after surprising playoff run

ATLANTA (AP) - After a season that lasted far longer than anyone expected, the crowd rose to its feet to salute the home team. The Atlanta Hawks sure earned the cheers.

Making an improbable turnaround from what looked like another lost year, the Hawks earned a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, knocked off the top-seeded team in the East, and made it all the way to the conference finals.

The Cinderella run finally ended with a six-game loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. But the disappointing finish did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of a promising future.

