Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 75 years of ‘full partnership’

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966 file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife,...
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966 file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosalynn, at his Atlanta campaign headquarters. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/File)(Horace Cort | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on July 7, extending their record as the longest married presidential couple in American history.

The 96-year-old former president tells The Associated Press that the first secret of a long marriage is to pick the right partner. He calls his marriage to 93-year-old Rosalynn Carter a full partnership.

But he and Rosalynn Carter offer other pieces of advice, as well. The devoutly Christian couple still reads the Bible together daily and looks for common interests to share. They also work out any differences before going to sleep each night.

