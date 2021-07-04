Sky Cams
Lowcountry firework stores see high demand ahead of July Fourth

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - Georgians used to have to drive across state lines to get larger fireworks for the holidays. Though fireworks are now available in the Peach State, Hardeeville, S.C. remains the place to be to buy fireworks. There are four stores within one mile of each other, and inside Fireworks Superstore, business is certainly booming.

“Folks are really getting into shooting fireworks more. We saw that last season and around the first and now we’re seeing it even more now. So I’ll tell you what, every day has been busy, it’s been increasing this week especially this week it’s been booming,” said superstore associate Justin Walker.

This store says they have not had any supply issues this summer, despite high demand from customers.

With the Fourth of July on a Sunday this year, customers buying fireworks have a whole weekend to celebrate.

“We are seeing folks who want to shoot Friday, Saturday and Sunday. So they’re coming in and I think we’re seeing folks double up on fireworks in comparison to last year because of how it’s falling,” said Walker.

While fireworks can be a fun way to celebrate the summer holidays, Fireworks Superstore hands out brochures to encourage all customers to put safety first.

