Man killed in shooting at Atlanta-area country club

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) - A shooting at an Atlanta-area country club has left one man dead as authorities search for his killer. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the slaying occurred Saturday afternoon at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim or release additional details about the shooting. But footage from WAGA-TV showed a white pickup truck stuck on a hill in the middle of the club’s golf course.

The country club is near the campus of Kennesaw State University. The school tweeted that there were no credible threats to campus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

