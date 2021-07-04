Multi-vehicle crash near Bull River Bridge causes traffic delays on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays for those traveling to Tybee Island Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by the Tybee Island Police Department, the crash happened near the Bull River Bridge Sunday morning and officials say those traveling to or leaving Tybee Island should be expect heavy traffic and delays on Highway 80.

Chatham County Police confirmed with WTOC that it was a minor accident with no injuries.

The road is open, but expect delays due to holiday traffic.

