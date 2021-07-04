Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash near Bull River Bridge causes traffic delays on Tybee Island

A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those traveling to Tybee Island Sunday.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays for those traveling to Tybee Island Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by the Tybee Island Police Department, the crash happened near the Bull River Bridge Sunday morning and officials say those traveling to or leaving Tybee Island should be expect heavy traffic and delays on Highway 80.

Chatham County Police confirmed with WTOC that it was a minor accident with no injuries.

The road is open, but expect delays due to holiday traffic.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night.
Savannah Police investigating 2 separate shootings Friday night
In spite of scattered showers, Fourth of July Celebrations got off to a great start tonight in...
Holiday weekend celebrations underway in Savannah
Police lights
Savannah Police are investigating shooting that seriously injured a man
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
CEMA investigating a malfunctioning siren near Thunderbolt

Latest News

The Bryan County community came together in Richmond Hill on Saturday to celebrate the Fourth...
Richmond Hill celebrates July Fourth with fireworks
LIVE: Richmond Hill celebrates July Fourth
LIVE: Richmond Hill celebrates July Fourth
LIVE: Richmond Hill celebrates the Fourth of July
LIVE: Richmond Hill celebrates the Fourth of July
Richmond Hill celebrates Independence Day
Richmond Hill celebrates Independence Day