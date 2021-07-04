Richmond Hill celebrates July Fourth with fireworks

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - People from Bryan County and beyond came together Saturday night to enjoy live music, support local businesses and have a good time for Independence Day. Many of the people WTOC spoke to said this is what they have been missing over the past year — a sense of community.

Independence Day is one of the biggest celebrations of the year in Bryan County.

“It’s great bringing the kids around, playing in the bouncy houses. We were actually on the playground when the rain poured on us but, yeah, dancing with the Swinging Medallions, it’s great,” said attendee Nathan Turley.

Last year’s celebrations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so people and businesses were excited to get back to tradition.

“It’s great to get back out here after COVID. And just finally getting around all these people, good food, good music. I love hanging out with all these people,” said Turley.

“It was rough, a lot of businesses weren’t able to be businesses,” said Cassidy Harper, employee of G&W Pony Rides.

For others like Andrew Vincent, Director of Sober Living America, the holidays are a time for him to encourage those in recovery from drug addiction to create sober memories.

“A lot of our memories when we were back in our addiction and our alcoholism, what we did was we ended up creating nightmares. We didn’t create good dreams or good memories I guess you could call them. Guys can come out here and see that they can be sober and have fun,” he said.

As Bryan County gets back to normal, they’re grateful they can start together.

