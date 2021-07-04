Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

VIDEO: 11 displaced after fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes

Fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
Fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fireworks were blamed for a house fire that left 11 occupants between two houses displaced on July 4th in northwest Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire Department responded to the home on Oakshire Circle around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, flames were showing from the home’s roof. The home next to it was also damaged by the fire.

An investigation revealed improperly discarded fireworks started the fire, which caused an estimated $80,000 in damage.

Neighbors told WBTV they were outside enjoying fireworks around 12:15 a.m., and then, about an hour later, they saw their next door neighbor’s trash cans catch on fire.

That’s when they said the flames  spread throughout the home and started to burn the sides of their house.

Neighbors and friends of the family say they just had a newborn last week and they’re sad to see the damage to their home and belongings.

No injuries were reported.

“We felt bad, really bad, because they’ve lived there for a long time and they have a lot of stuff,” said neighbor Ariana Green. “It’s probably going to be hard to get it back.”

Charlotte Fire says the Red Cross is helping 11 people between two different homes.

A daughter who lives at one of the homes says they are staying with family in the meantime.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night.
Savannah Police investigating 2 separate Friday night shootings, 1 dead
In spite of scattered showers, Fourth of July Celebrations got off to a great start tonight in...
Holiday weekend celebrations underway in Savannah
Police lights
Savannah Police are investigating shooting that seriously injured a man
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
Multi-vehicle crash near Bull River Bridge causes traffic delays on Tybee Island
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean

Latest News

Savannah Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night.
Savannah Police investigating 2 separate Friday night shootings, 1 dead
FILE - Rep. Jim Clyburn represents parts of the S.C. Lowcountry.
Bipartisan effort to preserve Carolinas US Revolution sites
Fire caused by fireworks in northwest Charlotte
VIDEO: Fireworks blamed for house fire in Charlotte
St. Simons Sound Incident response photo.
Swimmers warned about oil after Georgia ship spill