Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Bluffton Township Fire District investigating fire that spread from a vehicle to a house

A vehicle fire on Phoenix Street in Bluffton spread to a nearby house and a second vehicle.
A vehicle fire on Phoenix Street in Bluffton spread to a nearby house and a second vehicle.(Bluffton Township Fire District)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Township Fire District is investigating a fire that began in a vehicle before spreading to a home and a second vehicle.

Engines from BTFD were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a vehicle fire on Phoenix Road. When the first engine arrived on the scene, the fire had spread to a nearby house and a second vehicle. Firefighters began extinguishing flames from the vehicles and the exterior of the house.

A second engine arrived on the scene and its firefighters began checking the interior of the house.

BTFD is investigating the cause of the fire. Bluffton Police Department and Beaufort County EMS were also on scene. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple fatalities
Savannah Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night.
Savannah Police investigating 2 separate Friday night shootings, 1 dead
1 dead after race car crashes into crowd at Georgia track
Savannah Police investigating shooting on the Fourth of July
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
Multi-vehicle crash near Bull River Bridge causes traffic delays on Tybee Island

Latest News

Nonprofit gives grants to military families for kids’ activities while parent is deployed.
Nonprofit provides extracurricular opportunities to children of National Guard and Reserves members
The Plant Riverside District along the Savannah River.
Savannah’s Plant Riverside District celebrates first Fourth of July
GBI, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple fatalities
Nonprofit provides extracurricular opportunities to children of National Guard and Reserves...
Nonprofit provides extracurricular opportunities to children of military veterans