Bluffton Township Fire District investigating fire that spread from a vehicle to a house

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Township Fire District is investigating a fire that began in a vehicle before spreading to a home and a second vehicle.

Engines from BTFD were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a vehicle fire on Phoenix Road. When the first engine arrived on the scene, the fire had spread to a nearby house and a second vehicle. Firefighters began extinguishing flames from the vehicles and the exterior of the house.

A second engine arrived on the scene and its firefighters began checking the interior of the house.

BTFD is investigating the cause of the fire. Bluffton Police Department and Beaufort County EMS were also on scene. No injuries were reported.

