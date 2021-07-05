Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Bulloch Co. veterans commemorate Independence Day

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Veterans in Statesboro and Bulloch County gathered Monday morning to commemorate the birth of our nation.

Members of the local VFW and American Legion posts gathered outside the Judicial Annex to read the Declaration of Independence.

A handful of veterans shared duties to read sections at a time. One of the organizers says that document should mean more to people than it does.

“We’re not celebrating Fourth of July. We are celebrating Independence Day. This document was the seed to get this country rolling,” said Dean Rakoskie, with Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Veterans folded a commemorative flag and talked about the significance of each fold. They are already planning for next year’s event.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple fatalities
Savannah Police investigating shooting on the Fourth of July
Savannah Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night.
Savannah Police investigating 2 separate Friday night shootings, 1 dead
1 dead after race car crashes into crowd at Georgia track
One person injured after shooting on River Street

Latest News

Armel uses skills he learned in the military to help fellow combat veterans treat their PTSD...
Veteran nonprofit fishing charter expands its reach
Nonprofit gives grants to military families for kids’ activities while parent is deployed.
Nonprofit provides extracurricular opportunities to children of National Guard and Reserves members
The Plant Riverside District along the Savannah River.
Savannah’s Plant Riverside District celebrates first Fourth of July
Nonprofit provides extracurricular opportunities to children of National Guard and Reserves...
Nonprofit provides extracurricular opportunities to children of military veterans