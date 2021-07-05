Bulloch Co. veterans commemorate Independence Day

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Veterans in Statesboro and Bulloch County gathered Monday morning to commemorate the birth of our nation.

Members of the local VFW and American Legion posts gathered outside the Judicial Annex to read the Declaration of Independence.

A handful of veterans shared duties to read sections at a time. One of the organizers says that document should mean more to people than it does.

“We’re not celebrating Fourth of July. We are celebrating Independence Day. This document was the seed to get this country rolling,” said Dean Rakoskie, with Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Veterans folded a commemorative flag and talked about the significance of each fold. They are already planning for next year’s event.

