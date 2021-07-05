CEMA prepares for possible impact from Tropical Storm Elsa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All weekend, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency has been keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Elsa. Starting Friday at 11 p.m. we are in Op Con 4 , which means CEMA is not taking any action other than monitoring the storm and staying in constant communication with city and county partners.

The agency operate this way anytime there is potential for a threat. CEMA continues to go in phases and makes any possible updates each time a new advisory comes out. All decisions are based on the arrival of tropical storm force winds, it does not matter how big the storm is or where the center of the storm could pass through.

As predicted, this hurricane season has been active. Despite the specifics or track of any storm, CEMA goes through this same process every single time there is potential of a threat.

“For us it only takes one storm, it doesn’t matter if it is forecasted for 5 named storms or 50 named storms, for Chatham County it only takes one named storm to affect you, your family, your business,” said Dennis Jones the CEMA Director. “We treat each storm that comes our way, we treat that with that level of attention. We want to make sure everybody is aware and prepared.”

Before the storm arrives, Jones recommends going over your emergency plan with all members of your household and gathering any last minute supplies for your emergency kits.

The First Alert Weather Team continues to track this storm and any potential impacts to the coast empire.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.