Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 7-5-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area into Tuesday. Some showers and storms will develop especially south of the front. Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY as a weakening Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to impact our area. We can expect scattered heavy rain, with localized flooding possible. Gusty winds, especially in thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes are possible. Elsa’s impacts move out early Thursday and much drier air builds in behind it. We’ll see more or a typical summer time weather pattern into the weekend with scattered afternoon storms and highs near 90.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms especially south of I16, highs near 90.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 80% chance for showers sand storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS: All eyes on Tropical Storm Elsa located just south of Cuba. Elsa is forecast to move over Cuba today and weaken slightly then emerge in the Gulf of Mexico and restrengthen into a little. Landfall expected along the north gulf coast of Florida Wednesday morning as a tropical storm. Elsa would then move over our area as a tropical depression Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday. Elsa will begin to accelerate as it moves over the North Carolina coast Thursday and into the North Atlantic.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.