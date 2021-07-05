Four hurt in Toledo fireworks explosion

Sky Cams
Around 150 people were gathered for a block party late Sunday night when a large amount of fireworks exploded inside of a U-Haul truck.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people were hurt in a fireworks explosion during a block party in Toledo Sunday night.

Around 150 people were gathered for a block party late Sunday night when a large number of fireworks exploded inside of a U-Haul truck. It happened on Nevada Ave near Berry Street just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Four people were taken to the hospital for their injuries that police described as non-life-threatening. The U-Haul and nearby cars and homes were damaged.

When Toledo Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene, it extinguished the truck and undetonated fireworks that were in the street.

Investigators are still unsure of what caused the fireworks to detonate. TFRD arson specialists are handling the ongoing investigation.

“What we do know is there was a storage area outside the truck and inside the truck that had fireworks that ignited, causing a very large explsoion on the ground that continued shooting for 5 to 10 minutes,” said Pvt. Sterling Rahe of TFRD. “This is something that we talked about before the holiday the dangers of using fireworks, because when they go bad they can go bad quickly.”

