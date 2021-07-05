July Fourth celebrations continue Monday on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - While the fireworks have faded, some visitors are sticking around on Tybee Island to soak in that last day of the long holiday weekend.

Some people told WTOC that they’re getting a later start celebrating because of how crowded Tybee Island was this weekend. It’s normal for a lot of tourists and Savannahians to head to the island in larger numbers this time of year, but one regular beach-goer says she hasn’t seen crowds like this in more than 15 years.

“2021, we’re coming back. We had beautiful fireworks, a great crowd. I will say, the biggest crowd I’ve seen on Tybee. They did a great job and just a beautiful day, and we’re having another beautiful day here on July the Fifth,” said tourist Marsha Kameron.

“We were going to come here, but it was packed so we were like we’ll go down River Street and watch the fireworks down there,” said Nathan Edwards, who is also visiting Tybee Island.

Some people also said they stopped by to see the fireworks but left soon after because the island was packed all day. Even with the crowds over the past several days, people say they are just glad to get some beach time in before bad weather hits. Some locals WTOC spoke with are used to the warnings, but others are not too sure if they want to stay in the area.

“We lived here for four years so we’re used to the threats of hurricanes and stuff so hopefully it will circumvent us a little and it will move. We don’t want to wish anybody else any bad luck, but usually Savannah doesn’t get hit too bad,” said former resident Rudy Eope.

“To tell you the truth, I need to start thinking about it. Tomorrow, we will be thinking about that hurricane and probably getting it all together and going home,” said Kameron.

Other visitors on the beach say they’re here for vacation and they are watching the forecast closely so they know whether to evacuate. As of Monday, the WTOC First Alert Weather team does not expect any evacuation orders to be issued for Tropical Storm Elsa.

