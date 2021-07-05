Sky Cams
Moisture increases heading into midweek

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning starts off in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s Monday afternoon with a few showers possible, mainly south of the Altamaha River.

Monday Tybee Tides: 6.7′ 5:22AM I 1.3′ 11:37AM I 7.7′ 5:48AM

We will begin to see moisture increase across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire on Tuesday. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. These will be slower moves, with isolated flooding a potential issue on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

We continue to closely monitor Tropical Storm Elsa, which is moving toward Cuba. Elsa will likely hold its Tropical Storm designation for the next few days, bringing rain and breezy conditions to the Florida Keys on Monday. Elsa will continue lifting north across Florida through Wednesday.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day:

Although Elsa is expected to weaken into a weak Tropical Storm as it moves inland, we’ll see the best chance of rain from Elsa move in on Wednesday. Pockets of heavy rain and an isolated tornado or two will be possible along with breezy conditions. River flooding is not a big threat, but just like with any tropical system, pockets of persistent heavy rain can lead to isolated flooding.

Although the forecast continues to be fine-tuned, look ahead and make sure you are prepared for temporary power outages during the middle of the week.

Our impacts will lessen on Thursday as Elsa lifts to our northeast. Keep in mind, there is still a chance this storm weakens even more than the current forecast projects. Stay tuned for updates!

Unsettled weather continues through the end of the work week with daily rain chances and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

