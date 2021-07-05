MONDAY | Hot with spotty showers and thunderstorms!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today begins with fairly comfortable morning temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Its a dry morning with patchy areas of fog. The forecast remains dry through the morning commute.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking around 90 by the middle of the afternoon. Isolated storms are possible around the Savannah Metro; a greater chance of rain further to the south and west.

Tuesday is forecast to be wetter, with scattered (mainly afternoon) showers and thunderstorms.

Elsa makes its closest approach Wednesday with a chance of widespread rain, some locally heavy rain and the risk of a few severe thunderstorms. Keep an eye on the forecast and have a way to get severe weather alerts Wednesday and Wednesday night. The weather is forecast to ,quickly, improve from south, to north, early Thursday morning. The team will continue to keep you updated on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.

A more seasonable summer-time pattern settled in Thursday through the upcoming weekend with a daily chance of scattered downpours and hot afternoon temperatures.

Have a great day,

Cutter

