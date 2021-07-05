Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Recovery efforts underway for man at Ashburn pond

Recovery efforts underway at a large, private pond at the end of Weaver Way.
Recovery efforts underway at a large, private pond at the end of Weaver Way.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Recovery efforts are underway for a man that fell into an Ashburn pond, according to the Ashburn Police Department.

Police Capt. Richard Purvis said the call came in around 5 a.m. on Monday.

First responders were told two people were jetskiing on a large, private pond at the end of Weaver Way.

Police said the man fell into the water and the other person called 911.

Dive teams from Lee and Sumter counties are assisting.
Dive teams from Lee and Sumter counties are assisting.(WALB)
A helicopter aiding in recovery efforts.
A helicopter aiding in recovery efforts.(WALB)

The Department of Natural Resources is aiding in the search. Georgia State Patrol used a helicopter to get aerial views of the pond.

Dive teams from Lee and Sumter counties are assisting. There are 5-6 divers on the scene.

So far in the search, a ripcord and a solo cup have been found, according to officials.

WALB News 10 has a reporter at the scene working to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple fatalities
Savannah Police investigating shooting on the Fourth of July
Savannah Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night.
Savannah Police investigating 2 separate Friday night shootings, 1 dead
1 dead after race car crashes into crowd at Georgia track
One person injured after shooting on River Street

Latest News

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee City Council to consider 90-day agreement with Chatham Emergency Services to lead fire department
Bulloch Co. veterans commemorate Independence Day
Heavy rain, flooding possible through Monday
FIRST ALERT | Elsa forecast to bring widespread rain, risk of a few severe storms Wednesday
FILE - This Oct. 1, 2009 file photo shows former President Jimmy Carter getting a kiss from his...
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 75 years of ‘full partnership’
Suspect arrested after shots fired at Beaufort police officers