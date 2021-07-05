Sky Cams
Riceboro man killed in dirt bike accident

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Riceboro man has died after he lost control of his dirt bike on Sunday.

Jame D. Williams was riding a dirt bike along Shell Road in Riceboro when he lost control of the bike, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Sgt. David Laff.

Williams was riding his bike shortly after 5:00 p.m. on July Fourth when he “failed to maintain his lane of travel.” The bike hit a grassy shoulder of the roadway and then struck a concrete culvert. The dirt bike became airborne, traveling 56 feet before stopping. Williams landed 38 feet from the bike.

Williams was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but it came off when he was thrown from the bike. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

