Ridgeland Police investigating deadly car accident on S.C. 462

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Ridgeland Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle car accident that occurred the morning of July Fourth.

Police say Kyle Blue Boatwright, 32, of Myrtle Beach was “traveling too fast for conditions.” His vehicle ran off the road into a ditch on S.C. 462 Coosaw Scenic Drive near Roseland Road around 10:45 a.m. The vehicle drove into a ditch and hit a ditch culvert, causing the vehicle to go airborne and hit a utility pole.

Boatwright died at the scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle, according to Ridgeland Police.

