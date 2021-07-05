River Street shooting injures one person

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just hours after the fireworks show in downtown Savannah wrapped up, a shooting happened in the same area.

One person was shot in the zero block of East River Street around midnight, according to the Savannah Police Department. The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Savannah Police are still investigating the shooting but no arrests have been made.

