River Street shooting injures one person

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just hours after the fireworks show in downtown Savannah wrapped up, a shooting happened in the same area.

One person was shot in the zero block of East River Street around midnight, according to the Savannah Police Department. The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Savannah Police are still investigating the shooting but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

