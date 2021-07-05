Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police investigating shooting on the Fourth of July

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the Fourth of July.

Officers responded to a scene at Harmon Street where they located a gunshot victim. Police believe the shooting occurred near Paulsen Street and 33rd Street.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they come available.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night.
Savannah Police investigating 2 separate Friday night shootings, 1 dead
1 dead after race car crashes into crowd at Georgia track
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
Multi-vehicle crash near Bull River Bridge causes traffic delays on Tybee Island
In spite of scattered showers, Fourth of July Celebrations got off to a great start tonight in...
Holiday weekend celebrations underway in Savannah
Police lights
Savannah Police are investigating shooting that seriously injured a man

Latest News

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple fatalities
Ridgeland Police investigating deadly car accident on S.C. 462
Savannah Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night.
Savannah Police investigating 2 separate Friday night shootings, 1 dead
Fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
VIDEO: 11 displaced after fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes