Savannah’s Plant Riverside District celebrates first Fourth of July

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From fireworks, to live music, Savannah’s Plant Riverside District kicked off their first Fourth of July celebration.

“We’re having a great time with mini golf, we’ve got dueling pianos, we got the Paris Island Military Band, we’ve got fireworks going on tonight as well as our very own cirque show that is brought to you by Savannah Cirque and themed for a star-spangled spectacular,” said Tyler Gray, Plant Riverside District Entertainment and Activities Director.

Plant Riverside started planning Fourth of July festivities just over two months ago.

“What’s great about it is now without any restrictions, we’re able to have fun with the city and give back to the community that we’ve been wanting to give back to for a long time,” said Gray.

Businesses like Dockside Seafood have been at capacity all weekend.

“We’re grateful, there’s always everyone out here. It’s just, it’s a lot, because we have a lot of new people since we were so understaffed before so it’s a lot for everyone to adjust to,” said Catalina Naylor, an employee at Dockside Seafood.

A local artist says weekends like this allow her to pour her art into the community.

“It’s been a little overwhelming, but it’s so heartfelt. Whenever people can look at my pieces and connect to them and really appreciate the value of them,” said local artist Margie Marie.

And every piece can travel with them.

“I’ve met people from California, Ohio, Florida, Atlanta, North Carolina and they have pieces that they’ve taken back with them so I’m really just grateful,” said Marie.

The Fourth of July is coming to an end, but Plant Riverside is keeping the party going. Celebrations will continue on Monday evening.

