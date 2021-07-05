Suspect arrested after shots fired at Beaufort police officers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two Beaufort police officers were shot at after responding to a 911 hang up call at a residence in the 70 block of Bostick Circle on Sunday.

According to police, the officers were fired at by someone in the home when they arrived. No officers were injured.

Officers say that 44-year-old Daniel Bridwell tried to flee from the house. He was caught and arrested. He was taken to a hospital for treatment after falling form the second story of the home.

Police say Bridwell will be charged with attempted murder.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

