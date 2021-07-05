Sky Cams
Tybee City Council to consider 90-day agreement with Chatham Emergency Services to lead fire department

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The recent resignation of the Tybee fire chief has prompted discussion about who will take over the role.

On Thursday (July 8), Tybee Island City Council will discuss at its meeting a 90-day agreement with Chatham Emergency Services. The proposed agreement is for the subscription-based fire company to provide leadership positions for the Tybee fire chief and assistant fire chief roles.

According to a copy of the draft agreement, it would allow for remote leadership for the fire chief as long as that person stays in contact with the city manager. The assistant fire chief, however, would need to be on Tybee property for oversight of the Tybee Fire Department.

The proposed agreement does not lay out exactly how much it would cost Tybee taxpayers – only to say Chatham Emergency Services will bill the city on a monthly basis using its current payroll structure for the chief and assistant chief positions.

The agreement also could include oversight of Tybee’s beach safety program, which includes beach lifeguards.

WTOC is working to get more details and will update you once we know more.

