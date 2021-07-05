Veteran nonprofit fishing charter expands its reach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - PTSD Awareness month ended in June, but thousands of veterans live with the side effects every day.

One combat veteran has made it his goal to help fight the stigma of PTSD, one boat ride at a time. Captain Jimmy Lee Armel developed PTSD after serving five tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq.

After coming back to the states, Armel discovered fishing as a healthy outlet to combat his PTSD and started his own fishing charter.

This is one of two boats Knot Lucky Fishing uses to take veterans out on the water. (WTOC)

“Once you’re out there, that’s when you’re on target. You hit that reef back on target. I’m back overseas in my happy place. I just feel like there’s no stress, no, pressure, everything’s happening in slow motion,” said Captain Jimmy Lee Armel, Knot Lucky Fishing.

Wanting to share that feeling, Armel created a non-profit called Knot Lucky Fishing with the purpose of getting other combat veterans with PTSD out on the water.

“Believe it or not, we might not even address PTSD issues directly. Sometimes you’re just out there, you’re just fishing, you’re in the moment and you can feel it. You can feel on the boat, all that anxiety, pressure and of everyday life just gone. It’s lifted, you’re just a group out there,” said Armel.

The community’s response to Knot Lucky Fishing has been so great that Armel was able to hire a former Army Ranger as an additional boat captain.

Hunter served three tours overseas and is now following in Armel’s footsteps while helping other combat veterans in the process.

“What we do is we just go after it every day and you earn your way, just like we did in the Special Operations community, you have to earn your place every single day. And guys like us really thrive on that. And that’s kind of the environment I’m trying to create around here and seeing if we can grow this thing. I feel like it’s helping some guys, I know. It’s helping some guys, you know, I’ve had dozens of people come out to me in the past 24 months, that are talking to me, and you know, getting into counseling and just finding that purpose,” said Armel.

Many members of the community have come together to make this nonprofit a success. (WTOC)

Although PTSD awareness month ended in June, Armel wants civilians to know that the fight veterans have with PTSD continues every day. Something he and Knot Lucky Fishing hope to spread awareness for, one cast at a time.

““I tell them, welcome to true freedom. All of your problems are back on that rock and we don’t have to go back for a hot minute. The magic happens whenever you can get out on the water, and just start to connect on a level that maybe you know, like minded people could do out there in a stress-free environment that you can do here is that kind of the goal,” said Armel.

To find out how you can support Knot Lucky Fishing, click here.

If you or a veteran you know is in distress, they can receive confidential help by calling 1-800-273-8255, by texting 838255 or starting an online chat by clicking here.

