Across Peach State, Warnock makes broad pitch for infrastructure

SMYRNA, Ga. - Sen. Raphael Warnock is still the prominent freshman who helped his party win control on Capitol Hill.

But now that he’s got the job, he’s making a more sweeping argument back home in Georgia.

Warnock pitches a “comprehensive view of infrastructure” that’s taken him to inland ports in conservative areas and to Atlanta’s liberal neighborhoods.

Warnock promotes the Democrats’ agenda on infrastructure and voting rights, but highlights his work on bipartisan proposals and bringing federal money to Georgia.

He’s betting that casting a wide net before the 2022 elections will help him again build a broad coalition that pairs the Democratic base with just enough Georgians from the middle.

His trips took him to Q CELLS, Appalachian Regional Port, Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta Beltline, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Lockheed Martin and Georgia Tech Research Institute.

Here are some highlights:

To kick off his “Jobs for Georgia” tour, Senator Warnock visited the Q CELLS Solar Panel manufacturing facility in Dalton . There, he highlighted the “Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act,” which he co-sponsored with Sen. Jon Ossoff to create tax incentives in the solar manufacturing supply chain.

In Floyd County, Warnock met with local community leaders and elected officials over lunch, and at the Appalachian Regional Port in Crandall, he highlighted his efforts on the Senate Commerce Committee to strengthen rail and port infrastructure.

During a visit to Grady Memorial Hospital, Warnock toured the facilities and underscored the importance of expanding Medicaid in Georgia, following the incentives to expand Medicaid included in American Rescue Plan.

Warnock walked and biked the Atlanta Beltline with Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs for a tour of finished and unfinished portions of the trail, where he reiterated his work at the federal level to push for investments to complete the project.

Warnock visited Dobbins Air Reserve Base as well as Lockheed Martin, where he observed the C-130 and F-35 production facility.

He concluded his travels at Georgia Tech Research Institute, where he received a briefing on the role the institute plays within Georgia’s economy and the nation’s research and applied technology.

Sen. Raphael Warnock visits the Georgia Tech Research Institute. (WRDW)

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press