Burton firefighters respond to 4 crashes with multiple injuries on holiday weekend

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says they responded to four separate car crashes over the 4th of July weekend.

Friday

Just after 1:30 p.m., Burton firefighters say they and Beaufort County EMS responded to a car crash at the intersection of Laurel Bay Road and Bay Pines Road.

Emergency crews arrived and firefighters say they found two passenger vehicles with moderate to heavy damages.

Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and authorities said they had to close down Laurel Bay Road for around an hour while emergency crews assisted the injured and removed roadway hazards.

Later that evening before 9 p.m., Burton firefighters say they and county EMS responded to another crash on Bay Pines Road.

They say this time the crash was at the intersection of Parker Drive and the full extent of victims’ injuries are unknown.

Saturday

Burton fire crews and county EMS say they responded to a car crash at the intersection of Broad River Boulevard and Jennings Road just after 11 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and they say they found a single vehicle in the tree line with heavy damage.

Firefighters say they helped remove the occupants from the vehicle and three of the passengers were transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

The Burton Fire Department says one of the victims was a child.

Sunday

On Sunday, Firefighters said they responded to another crash on Broad River Boulevard. They say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and Burton Fire and Beaufort County EMS responded.

It was another single vehicle collision, and when emergency crews arrived on scene they say they found the car off the roadway and lying on its roof.

Firefighters say they stabilized the vehicle so the driver, who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, could be safely removed.

During the previous Memorial Day weekend, Burton says their firefighters responded to four motor vehicle collisions, all of which also resulting in injuries.

The Burton Fire District says they have responded to 118 motor vehicle collisions in 2021, which is an 11% increase from 2020. In 2020, they say 48% of the vehicle collisions resulted in injuries.

In 2021, Burton firefighters say they have stabilized and treated injuries at 63% of their vehicle collisions.

