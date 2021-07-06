Chatham emergency personnel monitoring, prepared for potential impacts from Elsa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Preparations are well underway in Chatham County as Elsa makes her way to the Coastal Empire on Wednesday.

The Chatham Emergency Services Agency has been watching the storm for several days and making plans.

CEMA Director Dennis jones said they are still in operation conditions four, which is monitoring. Inside, they do have the Emergency Operation Center running.

There they are monitoring the storm, going over plans, and communicating with their partners. Jones said while they are expecting sustained winds, a major concern with this storm will be the rain and flooding.

While our area is no stranger to localized flooding, he says you should be aware. He says it’s important for neighbors to be prepared, have a plan and kit ready in case of emergency as they watch Elsa.

“We’ve got staff in here dedicated to monitoring this system. We will have staff remain overnight Wednesday night when the bulk of the storm is scheduled to come through our area. So, we will have staff in the Emergency Operations Center just making sure that we’re keeping situational awareness of the storm as it comes through and being able to quickly reach out to partners if there is something that we feel needs to be communicated,” Jones said.

New this year is a partnership with WAZE, a GPS and traffic app, to communicate closed roads, flooding events and more.

They also changed the CEMA Alerts this spring and say it’s not too late to sign up. All you must do is text CEMA to 77295.

