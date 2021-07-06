Sky Cams
City of Statesboro applying for community policing grant from U.S. Department of Justice

A Statesboro Police K9 unit vehicle.
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro could see more police officers on the streets after a vote Tuesday morning. The city will apply for a federal grant to help hire officers to work with neighborhoods in preventing crime.

City leaders believe the Community Policing grant would help head off some of the crime that has officers overloaded now.

City council voted to apply for a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. It would cover most of the cost in adding eight officers to focus on community policing for the next three years. Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead says their current officers work almost non-stop answering calls for help.

“This extra infusion of money would allow us to free some people up from the radio to be assigned full time to specific neighborhoods to really get to know people and serve as a liaison,” said Chief Broadhead.

It would still cost the city roughly $600,000 when factoring in patrol cars, body cameras, and all the equipment and training. Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar believes it would strengthen community ties, but also free up the patrol officers to focus on fighting crime.

“This is a long-term commitment to keeping our community safe and making sure that everyone who visits or lives within the City of Statesboro feel that they have a quality experience while they’re here,” said Mayor McCollar.

The grant does come with some strings. It’s only for three years and the city has to agree to keep the officers on for at least one year after the grant ends.

