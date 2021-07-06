Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-6-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area today. Some showers and storms will develop especially south of the front. Rain may be briefly heavy but should end after sunset. Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY as a weakening Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to impact our area. We can expect scattered heavy rain, with localized flooding possible. Sustained winds 15-25mph with gusts possibly over 40mph, especially in thunderstorms and heavy rain bands. Isolated tornadoes are possible. Elsa’s impacts move out early Thursday and much drier air builds in behind it. We’ll see more or a typical summer time weather pattern into the weekend with scattered afternoon storms and highs near 90.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms especially south of I16, highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy with a 100% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday night will be cloudy and breezy with a 90% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS: All eyes on Tropical Storm Elsa located northwest of Key West, FL. Elsa is forecast to move over the warm water of the eastern Gulf of Mexico where it will restrengthen a little. Landfall expected along the north gulf coast of Florida Wednesday morning as a tropical storm. Elsa would then move over our area as a tropical depression Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday. Elsa will begin to accelerate as it moves over the North Carolina coast Thursday and into the North Atlantic.

