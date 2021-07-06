Tropical Storm Elsa tracking through southeastern Gulf, our stormiest weather arrives Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Elsa is tracking through the southeastern Gulf of Mexico after making landfall on the Caribbean Coast of Cuba Monday.

Elsa continues to battle some wind shear. The same wind shear led to weakening over the weekend and is forecast to be present, though may have a bit less of an impact, through the rest of Elsa’s Gulf of Mexico trek.

The Tropical Storm is forecast to make landfall along the Florida Peninsula Wednesday morning as a “strong” Tropical Storm. Elsa tracks through the southeast as a weakening Tropical Storm; eventually a Tropical Depression.

4 AM | #Elsa is passing through the Straits of Florida, but the center of circulation will remain west of Key West. The 5 a.m. Advisory and your latest local forecast is coming up on #WTOCDaybreak. pic.twitter.com/Xr1cgV3Udb — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) July 6, 2021

Locally, this is not going to be a widespread severe wind event. This is not going to be a widespread severe coastal flooding event. However, it does appear that a large area of rain – and a couple, embedded, strong to severe thunderstorms - moves through Wednesday and Wednesday night. The rain will be heavy at times. Some communities may see several rounds of heavy rain; increasing the risk of street flooding Wednesday afternoon and evening.

RAIN | Widespread 1″-3″ of rain; scattered spots pick-up between 3″ and 5″ of rain. One, or two, spots could see between 6″ and 8″ of rain where thunderstorms repeatedly move over the same areas.

WIND | This is not going to be a widespread severe wind event. It’ll be breezy with sustained winds, most likely, remaining between 15 and 25MPH. There could be some gusts to 40 MPH, or so. Thunderstorms could produce stronger wind gusts in a couple spots; between 50 and 60 MPH.

TIDES | This is not going to be a severe coastal flooding event. In fact, no coastal flooding is forecast. The highest tide occurs around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The tide is forecast to peak at around 8.6′ near Fort Pulaski Wednesday evening. Tide forecasts could still be adjusted. But, only minor coastal flooding would be expected even in a ‘worst case’.

SEVERE | Widespread severe weather is not expected. A few thunderstorms may become severe and produce wind gusts to 60 MPH and isolated tornadoes. Make sure you have at least one way to get severe weather alerts Wednesday.

The WTOC Weather Team will keep you updated as we track Elsa through our area. Some forecast adjustments are still possible. Though, an increase in the severity of forecast impacts remains unlikely.

