First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit COVID-19 vaccination site in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The First Lady of the United States will visit a COVID-19 vaccination site in Savannah on Thursday, July 8.

Dr. Jill Biden will be joined by U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock on a tour of a vaccination site at Beach High School. Georgians who would like to be vaccinated during this event can make an appointment by clicking here.

Biden is scheduled to land at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport around 3 p.m. in the afternoon before making her way to Beach High.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will join the First Lady and Sen. Warnock for a news conference. It is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:15 p.m.

