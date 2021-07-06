Sky Cams
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit COVID-19 vaccination site in Savannah

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn at the White House in...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 1, 2021, to board Marine One on their way for a brief stop to switch on Air Force One at nearby Andrews Air Force Base, Md., that will take them to Florida.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The First Lady of the United States will visit a COVID-19 vaccination site in Savannah on Thursday, July 8.

Dr. Jill Biden will be joined by U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock on a tour of a vaccination site at Beach High School. Georgians who would like to be vaccinated during this event can make an appointment by clicking here.

Biden is scheduled to land at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport around 3 p.m. in the afternoon before making her way to Beach High.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will join the First Lady and Sen. Warnock for a news conference. It is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:15 p.m.

