First lady to visit Georgia this week in push for COVID shots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First lady Jill Biden will be coming to the Peach State later this week as part of the administration’s push to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Her visit will bring her to the Savannah area, where she’ll tour a vaccination site Thursday with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who’s from Savannah.

News 12 plans to stream as much of the first lady's visit as possible on WRDW.com and Facebook Live.

After arriving at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, she and Warnock will tour a vaccination site at Alfred Ely Beach High School around 3:45 p.m. Georgians are encouraged to get vaccinated at this event and can make an appointment to do so at https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/Beach-High .

At 4:15 p.m., the first lady, Warnock and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will deliver remarks at the school.

Like other members of the administration, the first lady has been making the rounds to promote vaccination.

Last week, she visited Texas, joining Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, in Houston at a vaccination event sponsored by the Astros as part of a monthlong effort by Major League Baseball, featuring incentives that included tickets to future games and a replica World Series ring.

“It’s safe. It’s effective. It’s free,” said the first lady, who has been touring the country in a push to help boost the nation’s vaccination rate. Standing with Emhoff, she said, “We want to encourage everybody here in Texas to go get the vaccine.”

The first lady also visited Dallas, encouraging Texans to get vaccinated during an appearance with former Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith.

