Habersham Village businesses ready to see Elsa blow past

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a gloomy and wet morning at Habersham Village. As the thunder roared Tuesday, they laughed at another challenge thrown their way — Elsa.

“You know what, after what we went through in 2020, this is fine and you just roll will it, right,” Luce Day Spa manager Vonnetta Holland said.

Luce Day Spa is just now preparing to open after the COVID-19 pandemic, but those plans might be on hold because of Elsa. They were planning to hold interviews for staff but say they may hold off because of the weather. Their neighbors, Vintage Barbers 912, say they too are playing it by ear, but haven’t canceled appointments just yet.

“I don’t want people to feel like they have to rush to get here for their appointments. Definitely safety first, I’m not sure if we need to prep the windows or anything yet,” Vintage Barbers 912 owner Lisa Hall said.

They have only been in business for 11 weeks and say this is their first storm. They are learning on the fly what they need and how to do it.

“I’ve never had to do it from you know a business standpoint. It’s a little scary, but we’re just going to keep an eye on it,” Hall said.

Bar Food however has endured several storms over the years, so they are making plans now.

“We just proceeding with caution as best we can, like for instance, our outdoor seating will more than likely be trying to tighten down our fences, umbrellas probably will definitely come inside, we don’t want those flying all over the place,” said Courtney Davis, executive chef at Bar Food.

Their worry about Elsa is less about damage, but rather a power outage.

“The last thing you want is the power to go out because if it goes out and it stays out all of that product and stuff that you’ve been purchasing to prep, cook and to resell ends up being a loss and I don’t think anybody wants that,” Davis said.

Businesses who have already endured so much this year say they are hopeful this storm will be short lived.

“Maybe the weather will be good for the rest of the season,” Holland said.

We are only 36 days into hurricane season and are already on our fifth named storm. CEMA leaders say this is what makes it critical to be prepared and have your emergency plan and kit ready to go at all times.

