Hawks reach agreement to make Nate McMillan full-time coach

(AP) - The Atlanta Hawks have reached an agreement with interim coach Nate McMillan to accept a full-time role after he led the team to an improbable run to the Eastern Conference finals. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk says the agreement was reached Monday.

The 56-year-old McMillan was named interim coach after Lloyd Pierce was fired when the team had a 14-20 record. The young Hawks then went 27-11 and earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

They beat the New York Knicks and No. 1 seed Philadelphia before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the conference final.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.